FNZ, a worldwide wealth management platform, and Virgin Money, a full-service digital bank with 6.6m clients in the UK, have announced a collaboration to offer a new digital investing solution for UK retail investors.

Virgin Money Investments, a joint venture between Virgin Money UK and Abrdn, is the company in charge of creating the service.

With a number of new features and capabilities, the new digital investment platform and mobile app will provide Virgin Money users with an improved digital experience.

These features and capabilities will make investing simpler, quicker, and more accessible than before.

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, Virgin Money picked FNZ as its partner due to its cutting-edge technology, demonstrating proficiency in delivering market-leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) products.

Along with providing Virgin Money with a front-end user experience, FNZ also offers full investment operations capabilities, including back-end operations, investor administration, and contact centre solutions.

The direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform gives both new and experienced investors immediate access to a selection of three investment funds within an ISA or GIA. Everything is managed online and through a dedicated app, resulting in a unified digital experience.

The partnership expands on FNZ’s ambitions to open up wealth by making financial planning more accessible to a wider range of people.

The objective is to provide all investors with best-in-class tools and technology to empower them to increase their own assets and to give investors the assurance they need to make sound financial decisions.

Alastair Conway, CEO UK & Middle East & Africa FNZ, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Virgin Money to deliver this exciting digital investment platform. We have a vision of opening up wealth by providing wealth management platforms that make investing more transparent, accessible, and personalized for everyone.”

“Technology is at the core of this and pairing our capabilities with the team, world-class brand and distribution strength of Virgin Money will allow us to accelerate our mission and scale the delivery of our solutions.”

Jonathan Byrne, chief executive officer at Virgin Money Investments, added: “Through our partnership with FNZ, we’ve designed our new investment service to be accessible and straightforward for everyone – whether someone is an experienced investor or investing for the first time. It’s important that consumers feel confident enough to make the most of their money, particularly during these challenging times.”