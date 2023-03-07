FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has unveiled a worldwide family leave benefits scheme for all employees and new hires.

By integrating technology, infrastructure, and investment operations into a single platform, FNZ works with more than 650 of the world’s largest financial institutions.

FNZ creates highly customised and innovative products and services that are perfectly matched to the needs of their clients while working with over 8,000 wealth management companies.

The package is now available to all 6,400 FNZ employees internationally.

Furthermore, while FNZ continues to support its employees and recruit the best talent for its business, the package exemplifies the company’s commitment to its culture and beliefs.

Since its foundation in 2003, FNZ has grown at an exponential rate. The company’s assets under control have expanded sevenfold in the last five years, from $212bn to about $1.5trn. This achievement can be attributed to FNZ’s hardworking employees, who have played an important role in the company’s growth.

Renata Mrazova, FNZ Group Chief People Officer, says, “This new benefits package is aimed at creating a level playing field for all our employees globally by supporting diversity and inclusion and ensuring that everyone can succeed equally regardless of gender. Employees should not have to make the difficult decision to prioritize between a career and supporting their families. Providing all of our colleagues with the ability to choose how they shape their futures is a big part of our culture.”

This new package, which is part of FNZ’s Total Benefits Package, underlines the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce across its global operations.

Dedication is shown by FNZ’s ongoing initiatives to find and nurture talented individuals through financial incentives and a wide range of opportunities for professional growth.

Employees of all genders are now eligible for 26 weeks of primary and secondary parental leave at 100% of their earnings.

This benefit is available for the first 18 months after birth or adoption and can be claimed by both primary and secondary carers, including if both are employed by FNZ. Caregivers include biological and adoptive parents, same-sex, and surrogate parents.

Employees on maternity leave are also receiving transitional help from FNZ.

Furthermore, depending on their relation to the deceased, employees are entitled to up to two weeks of fully compensated emergency care leave per year and up to eight weeks of fully paid bereavement leave.

The existing FNZ policies and regional statutory benefits are smoothly merged into this new benefit package.

“In order to achieve these aspirations, we need to inspire our people, based on the premise that only engaged, dedicated and passioned employees can take care of our customers. We’re dedicated to attracting and developing the very best talent to our exciting, fast paced business – and this investment is a testament to our commitment to supporting our employees around the world,’’ explains FNZ Group CEO, Adrian Durham.