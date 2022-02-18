FinClear turns to Broadridge to bolster securities finance business

Australian wealth management infrastructure provider FinClear has teamed up with Broadridge to accelerate the growth of its securities finance business.

The partnership will see the wealth firm leveraging Broadridge’s Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) FastStart solution to expand its capabilities in the securities finance business.

Designed as a front-to-back SaaS solution for securities finance, Broadridge SFCM is used across buy- and sell-side stock lending, repo, and collateral trading markets worldwide.

As part of the tie-up, FinClear will obtain access to SFCM through the SFCM FastStart programme.

FastStart offers firms a core securities finance foundation with a minimal initial integration footprint and support for the phased expansion of integration and automation as business grows, according to Broadridge.

In addition, the programme will also help the firm in enhancing its securities finance businesses and expand into new markets with a core foundation that can be expanded and built upon as the business grows.

Broadridge SFCM general manager Darren Crowther said: “In the ever-changing landscape of securities finance, financial institutions need to react quickly in order to trade new products, access new streams of revenue, and service an ever-expanding customer base.

“At its core, SFCM FastStart promotes simplification and streamlining of securities finance, allowing our clients to benefit from effortless integration and automation, with the ability to grow and scale while meeting increased market and regulatory requirements.”

FinClear COO Andrea Marani added: “Securities finance is an important hedging, liquidity, and revenue enhancement tool for many FinClear clients.

“Broadridge SFCM allows us to offer additional functionalities and enhanced processes, delivering a greater experience for our customers.”

Last July, RBC Wealth Management-US partnered with Broadridge to drive the digital transformation of its US operations.