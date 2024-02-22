Fiera Capital, an independent asset management firm, opened its first office in Switzerland, after the introduction of its new regionalised distribution strategy for Europe.

The Swiss Financial Services Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, must provide regulatory permission before certain operations from the new Swiss office may begin.

Serving as the main hub for Fiera Capital’s intermediaries’ business in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region and institutional clients in the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region, the Zurich office will demonstrate the company’s dedication to the markets in these areas.

By creating an exclusive local presence, Fiera Capital will be able to grow and improve its tailored services for both current and potential institutional and private customers in the region.

Head of Intermediaries, EMEA & head of DACH, Alain Meyer, managing director, will oversee the office along with his increasing team.

They will be primarily in charge of the strategic expansion of the company’s institutional and intermediaries’ business in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland as well as building and enhancing ties with family offices, private banks, wealth and asset managers, and major IFA (Independent Financial Adviser) platforms throughout Europe.

Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of the board and global chief executive officer stated: “Entering the Swiss market marks one of many significant milestones in our strategic evolution. With our expansion into Zurich, we not only reaffirm our commitment to the European market but also demonstrate the agility inherent in our newly established regionalised distribution model. We believe that by swiftly creating a local foothold, we’re closely positioned to deliver exceptional value and service, driving sustainable success for both our clients and our firm.”

Klaus Schuster, executive director and CEO, Fiera Capital EMEA added: “Given its status as one of the world’s most important wealth centres, Switzerland was a natural next step in our growth story. We have both the capability and the breadth of offering necessary to capitalise on the financial innovation the country is known for and create long-term value through deeper access to investable opportunities across the continent. Having boots on the ground enables us to deliver the first-class service our clients already know us for, while introducing a highly differentiated approach to a region that we understand well.”