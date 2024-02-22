Security Bank, headquartered in Makati, has formed a new relationship with Avaloq, a prominent provider of wealth management tools and technology.

With the help of the Avaloq Core Platform, the bank hopes to streamline its wealth management operations and fortify its front office by implementing Avaloq’s Relationship Manager (RM) Workplace solution.

The alliance will improve customer satisfaction while simplifying the bank’s operations.

Security Bank is one of the Philippines’ privately owned universal banks, offering bespoke lending, leasing, foreign exchange, stock trading, investment banking, and asset management services.

To meet the rising demand for tailored wealth management services, Security Bank joined forces with Avaloq to advance the bank’s digitalisation, improve its front office, and lay the groundwork for its future growth.

Benefits of the partnership

The bank’s new wealth management framework will automate and unify procedures, allowing Security Bank to provide a comprehensive range of tailored investment advice services and solutions to its high net worth and wealthy clientele.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Security Bank will see improved productivity as a result of high straight-through processing (STP) and service accuracy rates for payments, securities, and money processing provided by the Avaloq Core Platform’s innate automation features.

As a result, Security Bank will have greater resources to devote to offering personal attention, developing fresh, innovative offerings, and branching out into new markets and customer groups.

Lastly, Security Bank’s relationship managers will benefit from Avaloq’s intuitive RM Workplace solution, which offers a complete perspective of customer profiles and portfolios, allowing for enhanced communication and easier transaction administration, boosting productivity, and fostering stronger client connections.

This will also allow the bank’s relationship managers to provide specific investment advising services to a greater variety of clientele. The solution is adaptable to meet the bank’s distinctive needs and integrates easily with the Avaloq Core Platform.

Arnold Bengco, financial markets head at Security Bank, said: “The bank’s strategic partnership with Avaloq will strengthen our wealth management capabilities even further. We continue to innovate our financial markets products to meet the evolving needs of our clients. With this acute focus to deliver tailored solutions and distinct BetterBanking service, we’re confident our new platform will attract incremental investment AUM and help deepen customer relationships with our Bank.”

Pascal Wengi, managing director for Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa at Avaloq, added: “We are firmly committed to supporting Security Bank on its digitalisation journey across the front, middle and back office. By automating end-to-end processes, from order entry to reporting, the Avaloq Core Platform will provide the operational foundation for the future growth and success of the bank’s wealth management business. At the same time, our RM Workplace solution will empower the bank’s relationship managers, helping them to build lasting relationships with their clients. We are proud to work closely with Security Bank to support the growth of the Philippines’ wealth management sector.”