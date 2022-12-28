Fidelity plans to offer a wide range of investing services within virtual worlds. Credit: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

US-based financial services firm Fidelity has submitted trademark applications for an array of Web3 products and services in a bid to expand its cryptocurrency capabilities.

Fidelity filed three applications that cover Metaverse technologies, a nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, and cryptocurrency trading, according to trademark filings, which were highlighted by licenced trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis in a tweet.

Fidelity has indicated that it could offer a wide range of investing services within virtual worlds, including mutual funds, retirement funds, investment management, and financial planning.

In addition, the investment firm is also planning metaverse-based payment services including electronic bill payments, fund transfers and the “financial administration of credit card accounts in the metaverse and other virtual worlds.”

Furthermore, the company intends to launch trading, management, and wallet services for virtual currencies in the metaverse.

“Electronic wallet services in the nature of electronic storage and processing of virtual currency for electronic payments and transactions via a global computer network; digital currency, virtual currency, cryptocurrency digital token,” Cointelegraph quoted the firm as saying in the filing.

Fidelity could also provide educational services in the metaverse by holding conferences, workshops, seminars, and classes on marketing financial services and investing.

In October this year, it was reported that the investment firm will bolster its crypto unit by hiring 100 new staff members.