Fidelity International has announced two senior hires in its private assets team focused on further developing its infrastructure capabilities.
Private assets are a key area for Fidelity as investors seek alternative sources of risk premia to boost the quality of their investment portfolios.
Since 2021, the company’s private assets arm has grown steadily, offering clients access to real estate and private credit.
As a result of the growth, and to continue growing, Chantale Pelletier joins as global head of infrastructure equity investments. She will lead the development of Fidelity’s infrastructure strategy.
Pelletier will be based in London and report to the global CIO, Andrew McCaffery. She joins from Schroders where was most recently global head of infrastructure and CEO of Schroders Capital Management (France).
In addition, Emma Haight joins from Ares Management to become Fidelity’s head of infrastructure debt. She will be based in London and report to Michael Curtis, head of private credit strategies.
Andrew McCaffery, global CIO, Fidelity International said: “These new senior hires are testament to our commitment in building a broad private assets business, ensuring we have the right level of support and technical expertise to help drive our ambitious expansion plans over the decade. Within private assets, infrastructure assets have more than quadrupled over the last decade and are expected to keep growing at the same speed over the coming years. New dynamics driven by energy transition, mobility and digitisation introduce a multi-trillion investable market, and by expanding our expertise in this area, we are pleased to be able offer our clients additional investment diversification.”
At the start of 2023, Fidelity Investments reached an agreement to buy Shoobx, which provides private outfits with automated equity management solutions and financing software.
Shoobx caters to private companies during various stages of their growth, such as launching an initial public offering (IPO).
Through the latest deal, whose value has not been divulged, Fidelity hopes to offer improved services to its private and public company clients across the globe.