Evelyn Partners chief professional services director Andrew Wilkes. Credit: Evelyn Partners.

Wealth management firm Evelyn Partners has purchased Leathers, which specialises in chartered accountants and tax planning, for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1990 by Michael Leather, the acquired entity provides high net worth individuals, families, business owners and corporates, with personal and business tax planning, succession strategies along with property and business structuring advices.

Leather also delivers various audit, accountancy, tax compliance and corporate finance solutions.

It has branches in Newcastle and Harrogate in the UK.

The latest deal is expected to help Evelyn Partners in boosting its professional services business in Northern England.

Evelyn Partners chief professional services director Andrew Wilkes said: “We are delighted to have acquired Leathers. Michael Leather has built a highly respected firm with a great client base and one which is a very complementary fit with Evelyn Partners both in terms of expertise and culture.

“Strategically this acquisition will further develop our professional services presence in the North of England, supporting our ambition of being able to provide our range of professional services to private clients and businesses right across the UK.

“I look forward to welcoming Stuart Wright and Ryan Harrison to the partnership group where their expertise and experience will be a great asset to us in developing our professional services offering in the North of England.” In September last year, Evelyn Partners announced that it had purchased UK-based Arena Wealth’s investment management business.