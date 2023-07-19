As an employee of Evelyn Partners’ professional services division, Kiddle will support companies in managing the intricate realm of tax and regulatory compliance.

He holds a lot of expertise using both customised and off-the-shelf technology to assist firms streamline their operations through process redesign and improvement.

Kiddle has worked on tax technology for more than 20 years.

He received his training as a tax advisor at Arthur Andersen and has since held executive positions with the Big 4, including partner in Deloitte’s tax management consulting team.

In addition to this, he formerly served as managing director of the EMEA business for Thomson Reuters, and most recently CEO at Arkk.

He began his career as a tax adviser.

Justin Arnesen, partner at Evelyn Partners, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Laurence to Evelyn Partners. His considerable experience gained at leading consultancies and software providers, as well as time spent as an in-house adviser, will be invaluable to our clients. He brings a unique perspective on the market for technology and how this interacts with in-house processes, people and data, and I am looking forward to working closely with him to build this practice at Evelyn Partners.”

Kiddle added: “I am very excited to be joining a forward-thinking firm that is willing to try new things and bring in specialists from a range of professions to help clients better meet the challenges posed by tax authorities demanding more and more electronic data. It is this innovative approach that attracted me to Evelyn Partners – and this same approach will help our clients transform the way they think about process and technology. I am looking forward to sharing my experience with clients to help establish Evelyn Partners as the go-to adviser in this space.”