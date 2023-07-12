Since 2017, Ogden has been employed in the field of financial planning.

Most recently, he served as a personal wealth adviser at Schroders Personal Wealth.

Additionally, he has worked with Oak Wealth Planning and Simpson Financial Services.

Earlier than that, he served in the British Army.

As a veteran, Ogden has a unique awareness of the difficulties that military retirees face, difficulties that are similar to those faced by professional athletes as they prepare to retire from their sport.

He is a semi-pro boxer as well.

Niraj Vyas, managing partner at Evelyn Partners commented: “I am delighted to welcome Callum to Evelyn Partners. Callum brings valuable experience both from working in financial services and serving in the British Army. I look forward to working with Callum as we continue to grow our brand and presence across the Midlands.”

Ogden added: “I chose Evelyn Partners because of their ability to assist people across the gamut of financial requirements. My carefully constructed financial plans will be backed up by excellent investment management and the additional benefit of the accountancy and wider professional services within the same business means clients can benefit from a properly holistic offering. This hopefully will give them peace of mind about the likelihood of achieving their goals and objectives.”

Evelyn Partners also made a senior appointment to its Bristol office.

Will Thompson will join as a financial planning director.

He joins from Rathbones where he spent close to four years as a senior financial planner.

Previously, Thompson worked for 11 years at Old Mill where he was associate director.

He holds experience in advising HNWIs, families, and trustees in a range of planning and tax-based areas.