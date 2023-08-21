EQ building

Evelyn Partners‘ 250 Bristol-based employees will have a new workspace in the EQ building, which is located in the city centre and close to Temple Meads train station.

The EQ building is the first brand-new office building in Bristol to aim for operating at Net Zero carbon in compliance with the UKGBC framework.

In addition, the newly constructed office will also allow the company to pursue its ambitious regional expansion strategy.

Colleagues will be able to work both at desks and in shared work areas in the office.

Clients will also benefit from both the variety of meeting spaces and the building’s leisure areas, which include an auditorium and a terrace.

Sustainability in the building

CEG is aiming for NABERS 5* and has created EQ to achieve environmental and energy efficiency criteria.

Rainwater will be collected and reused, and there will be no rubbish sent to a landfill because the building will be entirely powered by solar panels.

The Evelyn Partners Bristol office, currently based at nearby Portwall Place, offers a variety of services to help clients with both their personal and company financial needs, including tax advising, assurance and accounting, financial planning, and investment management.

Nigel Hardy, managing partner of Evelyn Partners’ Bristol office said: “Our teams in Bristol have watched the EQ building being constructed close to our current offices over the past couple of years and it’s exciting to now have agreed terms at this phenomenal development. As with our current Bristol office nearby, EQ is well-located and will provide a fantastic working environment for our staff. We also know our clients will enjoy meeting their advisers in our new meeting rooms and attending events at the building.

“Our new Bristol office will give us the ability to continue our rapid expansion in the region under our local management team and allow us to provide our services to more clients. Taking space at this building also supports our commitment as a firm to environmental sustainability and achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our corporate operational footprint.”