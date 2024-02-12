Daniel Lewis has been appointed as an investment director at Evelyn Partners’ Chelmsford office. Lewis’s hiring follows the April 2023 acquisition of Ashcroft Partnership LLP, a rapidly expanding company of chartered accountants and tax experts with headquarters in Cambridge city center.

It also demonstrates Evelyn Partners’ commitment to making investments in its East Anglian workforce.

Before joining Evelyn Partners, Lewis spent 22 years as an investment manager with Quilter Cheviot.

He works closely with the introducer community, which includes accountants, attorneys, and financial advisors, in addition to working one-on-one with customers to help them grow and safeguard their wealth.

Moreover, Lewis is a fellow of the chartered institute for securities & investment and holds the CISI Diploma.

His hire comes after Matthew Shevlane was named an associate director in the Evelyn Partners’ Cambridge office’s investment management division last year.

Caroline Connell, managing partner in Evelyn Partners’ Chelmsford, and Cambridge offices stated: “I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel to Evelyn Partners. We have been exceptionally busy in the region in recent months and so it is great to have an investment manager of Daniel’s calibre ready to get stuck straight in to work with clients. Daniel is well-known in the region and I’m confident he will be instrumental to our continued growth.

“Daniel will work closely with our East Anglia financial planning team, headed up by Peter Besant, as well as helping to meet the increased demand we are seeing for our investment management services from clients of colleagues that joined us last year following our acquisition of Ashcroft Partnership.”

“I’m delighted to be joining a firm of the stature of Evelyn Partners and I look forward to working with Peter and the team in building our brand and presence in the region. We have a very compelling offering and ambitious growth plans, and my experience complements and adds to an established and dedicated team of specialists here in East Anglia,” added Lewis.