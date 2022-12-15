Through the deal, Euroclear intends to boost its presence in the private markets. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Euroclear , a post trade services firm, has reached a deal to buy to buy UK-based digital and technology solutions provider to private markets Goji for an undisclosed amount.

Regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), Goji currently caters to approximately 30,000 investors from 80 territories across the globe.

Through the deal, which is yet to receive regulatory approvals, Euroclear intends to boost its presence in the private markets assets sector that is now valued at $9.8tn.

The deal will allow company to offer ‘one stop shop’ solution to its clients spanning across various fields such as mutual and alternative funds as well as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and private funds.

Following the completion of the deal, Euroclear’s open infrastructure will be combined with Goji’s technology to offer a digital platform for facilitating access to the private fund sector.

The consolidated entity will cater to multiple participants in private market such as investors, asset managers along with fund service providers.

Euroclear Group CEO Lieve Mostrey said: “Our partnership with Goji supports our ambition to enter the private markets space.

“We see a strong demand from the market for more scalable and digitalised solutions and given the opportunities, it makes perfect sense to add this capability to our portfolio of services.

“One year after the MFEX acquisition, this new investment fully supports our global funds strategy to be a leading platform across all fund asset classes.”

The latest acquisition follows a partnership between Goji and financial services provider APEX Group to provide alternative fund managers with digital investor onboarding services.