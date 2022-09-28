View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
September 28, 2022

EP Wealth expands into US east coast with Minot Wealth deal

EP Wealth
The partnership allows EP Wealth clients to have access to customised strategies. Credit: Dmitry Demidko/Unsplash.

EP Wealth Advisors, a US-based investment adviser, has acquired Minot Wealth Management, establishing its presence in the country’s east coast.

The acquisition is aimed to facilitate one-on-one time between the customers and the advisers to ensure the former achieve their financial goals.

With the transaction, EP Wealth clients will have access to customised investment strategies apart from a financial planning team to support the existing adviser.

EP Wealth CEO Patrick Goshtigian said: “Our objectives continue to be centered on organic growth in our existing regions and aligning with like-minded RIAs and teams who share our values and client-first perspective.

“The Minot team embodies this spirit, as evidenced by their thoughtful approach to comprehensive investment management. We are excited to align with Minot and reach this pivotal milestone of a truly national expansion.”

Speaking on the development, Minot Wealth Management managing director William Corcoran said: “Joining a larger firm that provides significant additional financial planning, tax, legal and technology resources is the best choice we could make for our clients and our future.

“We are excited about the benefits this new partnership will bring, providing our advisors with access to more tools than ever before as they deliver results on behalf of our clients.”

The current acquisition is EP Wealth’s 24th partnership in the last five years. Some of EP’s earlier acquisitions include Vantage Advisors, Klein Financial Advisors and Coulston Financial Services.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Private Banker International