EP Wealth expands into US east coast with Minot Wealth deal

The partnership allows EP Wealth clients to have access to customised strategies. Credit: Dmitry Demidko/Unsplash.

EP Wealth Advisors, a US-based investment adviser, has acquired Minot Wealth Management, establishing its presence in the country’s east coast.

The acquisition is aimed to facilitate one-on-one time between the customers and the advisers to ensure the former achieve their financial goals.

With the transaction, EP Wealth clients will have access to customised investment strategies apart from a financial planning team to support the existing adviser.

EP Wealth CEO Patrick Goshtigian said: “Our objectives continue to be centered on organic growth in our existing regions and aligning with like-minded RIAs and teams who share our values and client-first perspective.

“The Minot team embodies this spirit, as evidenced by their thoughtful approach to comprehensive investment management. We are excited to align with Minot and reach this pivotal milestone of a truly national expansion.”

Speaking on the development, Minot Wealth Management managing director William Corcoran said: “Joining a larger firm that provides significant additional financial planning, tax, legal and technology resources is the best choice we could make for our clients and our future.

“We are excited about the benefits this new partnership will bring, providing our advisors with access to more tools than ever before as they deliver results on behalf of our clients.”

The current acquisition is EP Wealth’s 24th partnership in the last five years. Some of EP’s earlier acquisitions include Vantage Advisors, Klein Financial Advisors and Coulston Financial Services.