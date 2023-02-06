The DFM covers multi-jurisdictional and multi-currency direct equities and other portfolios. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

Eden Park Investment Management (EPIM), in collaboration with Charles Stanley and SS&C Hubwise, has introduced a new discretionary fund management (DFM) service.

SS&C’s business to business (B2B) investment tool Hubwise will drive the holdings on the EPIM platform.

The DFM covers multi-jurisdictional and multi-currency direct equities, gilts and bonds and other portfolios.

Charles Stanley, a wealth management company based in the UK, will oversee these portfolios within four risk groups.

The firm will provide the clients and advisers with direct access to an investment manager for offering round the clock services.

EPIM CEO Anthony Carty said: “This is another important step in terms of having a complete suite of mainstream products that our clients and advisors can plug into.

“As The Clifton Group continues on its acquisition trail, we expect more firms to be showing interest in joining the group – not only because we lead the way with our technology-forward approach, but from today firms will also be able to gain access to a much wider DFM investment solution for their clients, via EPIM’s new discretionary service.”

EPIM was introduced by UK’s CLIFTON Asset Management Group in 2019 under an initial alliance with Charles Stanley and Brewin Dolphin to help advisers with DFM services.

Last year, Clifton purchased three financial management companies that includes Mark Phillips, which was bought in October.