Ebury opens new Luxembourg office to aid alternative investment managers

Luxembourg is a centre of global alternative investment industry. Credit: Li Jia on Unsplash.

Ebury, a British fintech firm that provides transaction payment solutions, has opened a new office in Luxembourg to assist alternative investment managers.

Registered under regulations of Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), the new office will serve fiduciaries, law firms, depositaries and fund managers.

The office will aim to offer ‘better’ international payment services to its clients than those delivered by traditional banking organisations, stated the firm.

In Luxembourg, Ebury offers several services, including issuing blocking certificates within 48 hours. These services comply with local regulations to substantiate that funds have been blocked until the creation of a company is finished.

Besides Luxembourg, which is a centre of global alternative investment industry, Ebury has operations in ten countries across the globe.

Ebury global head of institutional solutions Lamin Jaiteh said: “Luxembourg is a hub for alternative investments and so establishing our presence in this geography will be crucial to achieving our ambitious aims in the sector.

“We have witnessed huge demand from investment managers for an institutional partner with the scale and speed of Ebury to meet these needs and provide an alternative to traditional providers.

“In a rapidly changing world, flexibility is key, which is one of our USPs. We are confident that we can establish ourselves as THE non-banking provider of choice for fund managers and corporate service providers.” Last month, Ebury infused additional funds in its alternative investment unit in a bid to deliver improved services to conventional bankers willing to offer alternative investment solutions.