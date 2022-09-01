Fintech Ebury strengthens presence in alternative investment space

Ebury plans to boost presence in alternative investment industry. Credit: Nature_Design from Pixabay.

Ebury, a British fintech firm that offers transaction payment solutions, has injected additional funds in its alternative investment division.

The move is expected to help Ebury offer improved and more focused services as an alternative source of investment to conventional bankers.

For this purpose, the company made investments in its proposition and appointed new employees in its alternative banking investment unit. It also expanded its global presence with partners in ten countries.

New initiatives have also been taken up to facilitate compliance for Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID) requirements, FX risk management as well as cash management and treasury solutions.

In addition, Ebury rebranded its alternative investment division to Ebury Institutional Solutions in a move to drive growth. The rebranding leverages the firm’s global transaction payment platform to offer a comprehensive solution.

Ebury Institutional Solutions expects to provide managers with capital that can be deployed worldwide. It is said to pave way for quick implementation of investment strategies.

Using Ebury’s corporate treasury solutions, managers will be able to plug the company into portfolio firms to receive maximum investment returns, stated the company.

Ebury dealing head Jack Sirett said: “From day-to-day management of treasury solutions to regulatory requirements around transactions, alternative investment managers need a reliable, specialised partner with the ability to move at speed.

“Ebury Institutional Solutions has the underlying technology to drive operational efficiencies within the sector by automating processes and allowing alternative investment managers to focus on their core business.”