Prudential‘s $216bn asset management company, Eastspring Investments, has named Salman Haider as chief distribution officer, with effect from 18 March 2024.
Situated in Singapore, he will be report to Bill Maldonado, the chief executive officer and interim chief investment officer of Eastspring and will become a member of the Eastspring Executive Management Committee (EMC).
Haider is an established financial services leader with a focus on developing companies that serve clients in Asia and Europe for wealth management.
Moreover, Haider joined Eastspring from Habib Bank AG Zurich in Dubai, where he served as the CEO for Global Wealth Management, bringing 25 years of expertise to the position.
He spent 13 years in a variety of senior roles encompassing wealth management and global markets at Citigroup before taking on leadership positions in the private banking teams at Barclays and JP Morgan.
Maldonado stated: “Salman will lead Eastspring’s global distribution strategy, collaborate with distribution leaders across our markets and expand on our retail, institutional and life partnerships. We see this as an important strategic priority, with Salman bringing the expertise to deliver on our growth goals and ultimately, our promise to our clients – which is to protect and grow their wealth”.
Company partnerships
Accurate Advisory Group, a Florida business with 30 CRM users and more than 5,000 clients served, and Wealthbox, the CRM software for financial advisers, have announced a new firm-wide CRM partnership.
Wealthbox is poised for substantial expansion in 2024 and beyond, as seen by the several new agreements it just announced with major advising companies.
New features and collaborations are being revealed on a daily basis.
The decision of Accurate Advisory Group to use Wealthbox as its firm-wide CRM demonstrates the firm’s commitment to provide advisers access to innovative technology.