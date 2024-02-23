Vis Nayar has been named chief investment officer of Eastspring Investments, the $216bn asset management division of Prudential, with effect from 3 June 2024.
He will be located in Singapore and report to Eastspring’s CEO, Bill Maldonado, as well as join the Eastspring executive management committee (EMC).
Skilled in investment management, Nayar has effectively overseen both national and global investment franchises.
He comes from HSBC Asset Management, where he spent the over two decades, last serving as global chief investment officer for equities, in charge of the global active equity division.
Nayar was previously the chief investment officer for Europe and the United Kingdom, as well as the global head for quantitative equity research and head of systematic equities.
Maldonado stated: “We are delighted that Vis will be joining Eastspring to lead the firm’s investment teams and investment platform. Vis’ experience and expertise, combined with his ability in driving a high-performance culture, will bolster our capabilities and strengthen our investment offerings. His appointment embodies our commitment to delivering continued investment excellence for our clients.”
Moreover, Nayar is a CFA Charterholder and has an MSc in Finance from the London Business School as well as a BSc in Electrical Engineering from Imperial College London.
Most recently, earlier this month, Eastspring Investments named Salman Haider as chief distribution officer, with effect from 18 March 2024.
Haider is an established financial services leader with a focus on developing companies that serve clients in Asia and Europe for wealth management.
He joined Eastspring from Habib Bank AG Zurich in Dubai, where he served as the CEO for Global Wealth Management, bringing 25 years of expertise to the position.
Haider spent 13 years in a variety of senior roles encompassing wealth management and global markets at Citigroup before taking on leadership positions in the private banking teams at Barclays and JP Morgan.