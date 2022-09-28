DWS clubs investment units and names new global CIO

Bjorn Jesch, who joined DWS in 2020 from Credit Suisse, was CIO for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Credit: DWS Group.

German asset manager DWS Group has merged its investment and client coverage units and named Bjorn Jesch as it new global CIO, Pensions & Investments has reported.

As a part of the structural reshuffle, the asset manager has brought its chief investment office, multiasset and solutions, and research house divisions together.

Executives at the research house division are responsible to produce market insights for clients.

The new division will be headed by Jesch, a spokeswoman of the company told the publication in an emailed statement.

Jesch will succeed Stefan Kreuzkamp, who will continue to head DWS’ investment division.

He was also the company’s global head of multi asset & solutions.

The company noted that the new global CIO will also continue his position as CEO of DWS CH, the company’s business in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Alexia Giugni has replaced Vincenzo Vedda to head the company’s European ex-Germany and Austria client coverage team.

Vedda will take charge of DWS’ combined active equity, fixed income and cash businesses.

The company has also formed a systematic solution and implementation platform business by integrating its systematic investment solutions unit with trading division.

This new business within the investment division will be handled by Fiona Bassett. In July last year, DWS and Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) considered to bid for NN Investment Partners, the asset management arm of Dutch insurer NN Group.