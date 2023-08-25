Fisher replaces Sven Afhüppe, the current global head of political affairs for Germany at Deutsche Bank.

He arrives from Blackrock, where he held the position of co-head global public policy group EMEA.

In addition, Fisher will report to Ben Alka, global head of corporate affairs and strategy for Deutsche Bank.

Furthermore, Fisher has held prior positions with organisations like the UK Financial Supervisory Authority, the European Banking Federation, and the Dutch Banking Association.

“With Stephen Fisher, we are gaining a seasoned, well-connected expert on the political and financial landscape,” said Alka.

“His extensive experience in engaging with policymakers and on regulatory issues will help us to further expand our relationships with policymakers in Europe and other important markets around the world.”

Early last month, Deutsche Bank hired Samuel Kim, a seasoned Morgan Stanley dealmaker in order to strengthen its investment banking operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Kim will serve as the mergers and acquisitions chairman for APAC at Deutsche Bank.

According to BNN Bloomberg, he will be located in Hong Kong and report to Mayooran Elalingham, Deutsche Bank’s head of investment banking coverage for APAC.

Kim worked for Morgan Stanley for 24 years, serving most recently as the region’s M&A chairman.

He held additional prominent Asia positions throughout his time at the American investment bank, including vice chairman of investment banking and head of M&A.

Furthermore, he previously worked at Salomon Brothers in New York before joining Morgan Stanley.

Some of the top South Korean financial backers and companies are among Kim’s numerous connections around the region.

This year, Deutsche Bank has been actively recruiting around APAC in an effort to bolster its workforce and reclaim market share from Wall Street competitors.