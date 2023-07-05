Kim will serve as the mergers and acquisitions chairman for APAC at Deutsche Bank.

According to BNN Bloomberg, he will be located in Hong Kong and report to Mayooran Elalingham, Deutsche Bank’s head of investment banking coverage for APAC.

Kim worked for Morgan Stanley for 24 years, serving most recently as the region’s M&A chairman.

He held additional prominent Asia positions throughout his time at the American investment bank, including vice chairman of investment banking and head of M&A.

Furthermore, he previously worked at Salomon Brothers in New York before joining Morgan Stanley.

The memo’s contents were confirmed by a spokesman for Deutsche Bank, and it stated that he will start in his new position there in the upcoming months.

Some of the top South Korean financial backers and companies are among Kim’s numerous connections around the region.

This year, Deutsche Bank has been actively recruiting around APAC in an effort to bolster its workforce and reclaim market share from Wall Street competitors.

It has hired a number of prominent investment bankers from Credit Suisse, including Lim Zi-Kuan as co-head of M&A for Asia, Joe Lai as chairman of origination and advice for Asia.

As well as Rui Wang as head of investment banking coverage and advisory for Greater China.

After the Swiss bank’s near-collapse and takeover by UBS earlier this year, Credit Suisse’s established links could prove advantageous if the larger company can retain key personnel.

UBS has recruited several private bankers from Credit Suisse, including teams covering the UAE and Israel.

It has been paying a unique fee for some UBS and Credit Suisse private bankers to bring in new money in an effort to stop the departures.

In contrast, the recruitment would be an outcome for HSBC and Deutsche Bank in an area where oil money has contributed to the growth of a class of ultra-rich families and businesspeople.

For international wealth managers hoping to gain a larger share of the Middle Eastern market, the region has become a significant target.

Claudio de Sanctis, head of global private banking at Deutsche Bank and formerly a private banker at Credit Suisse, intends to “significantly invest” in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.