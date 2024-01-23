Samuel Kim has been named the chief country officer for South Korea by Deutsche Bank.
He succeeds Sungeun (SE) Ahn, who is leaving the bank after over a decade in order to pursue other endeavours.
Kim began working with Deutsche Bank in September 2023 and will hold the position of chairman of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), Asia Pacific, in addition to his current position as CCO of Korea. He will soon move to Seoul from Hong Kong.
Remaining in her position as Deutsche Bank Korea branch manager, Hyun-Nam Park has played a significant role in propelling the bank’s fixed income and corporate bank businesses in Korea.
To attain Deutsche Bank’s goals for local company, Park will collaborate closely with Kim.
Chandra Mallika, CEO developed Asia Pacific, commented: “We are proud of our position as one of the leading foreign banks on the ground in South Korea and we look forward to leveraging Sam’s deep C-suite relationships across the region and his experience with leading local financial sponsors and large conglomerates to take our platform to the next level.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Furthermore, earlier this month, Alison Harding-Jones, a veteran dealmaker for Citigroup, has been recruited by Deutsche Bank as the firm’s new global head of mergers and acquisitions.
In the past, Harding-Jones oversaw Citi’s European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) mergers and acquisitions group. It was reported in February of last year that she was leaving the position, according to Reuters.
Mark Fedorcik, the global co-head of Deutsche’s investment bank, will be Harding-Jones’ subordinate in her new position.
The two individuals spearheading Deutsche Bank’s M&A, Bruce Evans, and Berthold Fuerst, will continue in their current roles as co-head of investment banking coverage for the Americas and EMEA.