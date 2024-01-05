Alison Harding-Jones, a veteran dealmaker for Citigroup, has been recruited by Deutsche Bank as the firm’s new global head of mergers and acquisitions.
In the past, Harding-Jones oversaw Citi’s European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) mergers and acquisitions group. It was reported in February of last year that she was leaving the position, according to Reuters.
Mark Fedorcik, the global co-head of Deutsche’s investment bank, will be Harding-Jones’ subordinate in her new position.
The two individuals spearheading Deutsche Bank’s M&A, Bruce Evans, and Berthold Fuerst, will continue in their current roles as co-head of investment banking coverage for the Americas and EMEA.
Furthermore, earlier last month, the bank teamed up with CIMB, to offer Shariah custody, the management of assets in accordance with Islamic law, to customers in Malaysia.
Additionally, CIMB has chosen the bank to use its CustodyOne product to support its overseas custody services.
The collaboration entails Deutsche Bank integrating CIMB’s Shariah custody capabilities with its own to provide Malaysian clients with services that comply with regulations (as per the Securities Commission’s late 2022 guidelines).
For Shariah capital markets products, fund managers are primarily the targeted clients; they are subject to Securities Commission guidelines.
Moreover, in Southeast Asia, Deutsche Bank has widened its Shariah-compliant custody offerings in Singapore. These will enhance its CustodyOne offering and facilitate easy access for clients across the world.
People moves
SmartBank has announced that Martin Schrodt has been appointed its executive vice president and chief banking officer.
Schrodt brings a wealth of banking experience to SmartBank with a career spanning over two decades. He will lead the bank’s retail, private banking, and mortgage operations.
The firm believes his expertise in fostering collaboration across diverse teams and implementing forward-thinking strategies will help SmartBank continue its banking success.