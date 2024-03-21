Vontobel is joining forces with EFG and Chartered Investment to produce, expand and distribute structured products.
The collaboration includes white-labelling services for structured products at every stage of their value chain.
Structured products issued by EFG International Structured Finance (Luxembourg) will be accessible on Deritrade beginning in the first week of April 2024.
Through this partnership, Vontobel’s technological infrastructure and proficiency in service structuring, pricing, issuance, trading, and lifecycle management will be made available to EFG.
Otto Huber, head of structured solutions & treasury at Vontobel said: “We are pleased to welcome EFG as our new white-labelling partner and issuer on deritrade. This partnership strengthens Vontobel’s position as a leading provider of structured products. We are committed to providing our investors with the broadest and most competitive offering.”
In addition, a new manufacturing and issuing solution for structured products is being introduced by Vontobel and Chartered Investment Germany GmbH, a provider of capital markets solutions overseen by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This new option is available to other partners who want to vary their refinancing activities with structured products without keeping derivatives on their books, with EFG serving as the pilot user.
Furthermore, earlier this month, Vontobel‘s board of directors proposed that Kristine Braden, Annika Falkengren, and Mary Pang be selected as new board members at the company’s annual general meeting on 9 April 2024.
Braden has significant knowledge in corporate governance, crisis management, and compliance from many years in the banking sector.
She previously served as CEO and executive director on the board of directors of Citibank Europe, based in Ireland, and formerly held a number of positions at Citi.
The Swiss American Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Foreign Banks in Switzerland, and the Swiss Bankers Association were among the external boards of directors that she participated on.