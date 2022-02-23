India’s Cosmea Financial forays into wealth management business

Indian financial service firm Cosmea Financial Holdings (CFH) has launched its wealth management business, PTI has reported.

Dubbed Torus Private Wealth, the new business will provide financial solutions and strategic advisory services to high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, as well as emerging businesses and start-ups.

Torus targets to obtain $1bn assets under management (AUM) in the next three years.

CHF said that Torus secured $20m in assets during the two of months of initial operations.

Related

The business, which has offices in Mumbai and Delhi, plans to launch and distribute its products in the coming months.

The products will be focused on Indian and foreign currency to target the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and non-resident pool.

It also plans to expand its presence to additional Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata in the next few months.

Torus Private Wealth CEO Sumita Pillai said: “Wealth origination in emerging businesses and startup ecosystems has superseded traditional investment products.

“Startups and venture funding now form an important asset class for holistic wealth management. If one can add strategic value to these businesses, this facilitates in generating additional wealth.”

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Private Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Torus plans to drive its growth by utilising in-house product manufacturing capabilities and an open architecture platform to create a model that combines deep insight and a domain technology.

The firm will also have a Business Owners Advisory (BOA) segment that will cater to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

Pillai further said: “We are observing a paradigm shift in the wealth management industry with the emergence of the new generation of digital investors. Torus Private Wealth is attempting to re-shape how advice and investment products are being delivered through the use of new technologies.”

The launch of Torus comes on the close heels of CFH’s joint venture (JV) partnership with wealth tech startup Orowealth to launch a digital-first mutual fund business.

The JV, which will be known as Torus Oro Asset Management Company, marks the company’s entry into the mutual fund space.