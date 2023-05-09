Marcel Suhner has been named head of Julius Baer’s business with independent asset managers and financial advisers in German- and Italian-speaking Switzerland.

Suhner will be responsible, along with the local teams, for supporting the Bank’s intermediary clients in these Swiss regional markets through a dedicated product and services adapted to their individual needs and expectations. He succeeds Michel Yigit, who has decided to seek a new opportunity outside of the bank.

Since 2015, Suhner has been with Julius Baer, first in the intermediaries Northern Europe & UK business development team.

He is presently the head intermediaries Europe and has significantly expanded the company’s intermediary’s business in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Suhner spent over a decade at UBS and Credit Suisse in the private banking and intermediates departments before joining Julius Baer.

David Reymond, head intermediaries APAC & EMEA Julius Baer, will serve as interim head intermediaries Europe.

Nic Dreckmann, chief operating officer and head intermediaries Julius Baer said: “External asset managers and financial advisors are and have always been valued clients for Julius Baer, which we support with our expertise along their entire value chain. I am pleased that Marcel Suhner has assumed responsibility for our important German- and Italian-speaking Switzerland markets. With his experience and understanding of the intermediaries client base, he is perfectly equipped to ensure that we serve them as a specialised B2B partner and to further strengthen our franchise. I would like to thank Michel Yigit for his important contribution since joining Julius Baer in 2015. I wish him every success in his future endeavours and look forward to continuing the collaboration with Marcel Suhner.”

Recently, Julius Baer strengthened its local operations in Brazil by selecting an experienced team led by Olavo Pereira as office head Rio de Janeiro.