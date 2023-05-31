The multi-award-winning ekko has made the appointment of its advisory board public. A diverse group of professionals, including Majda Dabaghi, Barney Harrison, Stephen Garland, John Sills, Kimberley Waldron, and Tom Greenwood, are among the board members.

The new advisory board of the company will hold frequent in-person meetings throughout the year with the goal of offering strategic advice to the larger ekko team.

The company’s long-term commercial development will benefit from the new board of advisers’ collective knowledge and expertise in these areas, which will increase overall impact and growth.

These advisors will provide ekko’s clients and partners with a comprehensive and well-rounded approach to sustainability, and businesses will continue to receive further guidance on how to achieve commercial success while reducing their carbon footprint.

Ekko advisory board

Dabaghi has served as the director of inclusive & green growth at the ICC, the co-founder of the SME Climate Hub, the Business Focal Point at UN Climate conferences, and a lawyer specialising in international energy and infrastructure projects. She will support ekko in aligning with climate research and larger global climate efforts, as well as in extending its reach to SMEs and large enterprises taking climate action.

Harrison is a seasoned leader in business and marketing who made The Gym Group the fastest-growing gym chain in Europe. He will offer advice on how to generate accelerated and affordable consumer and commercial growth.

Garland is a consumer, technology, and marketplace leader who has scaled consumer propositions, developed technology firms from the ground up, and exited three companies. He will provide the ekko with advice on company strategy, technology, scaling, and consumer innovation.

Sills has a wealth of knowledge and experience in unique customer experiences, most notably publishing ‘The Human Experience’. Previously the head of customer innovation at HSBC, he is now the managing partner of The Foundation, a customer-led growth business that has been assisting brands in pioneering on behalf of customers since 1999. Sills will assist in developing a compelling customer proposition and experience.

Waldron is a well-known start-up coach and the founder of the top fintech PR firm Sky Parlour. She will guide the team on how to establish ekko’s brand in order to attract financing and talent, as well as to become a renowned voice on green fintech.

Greenwood founded and currently serves as the CEO of Volt. The Company is a market leader with a focus on open banking and new generation real-time payments infrastructure. He will offer managerial advice on scaling technology, building strategic alliances, formulating strategy, and planning, and promoting global expansion at ekko.

ekko strives to promote a culture of collaboration among its advisory board, utilising a range of viewpoints and expertise to guarantee that its solutions are precisely adapted to the needs of contemporary company. In order to develop solutions that have the most scalable impact, ekko will continue to seek input from industry professionals across a range of sectors.

Speaking on the company’s news, Oli Cook, CEO, and co-founder of ekko said: “ekko was founded with a vision to create a world where every transaction and interaction can be a force for good. We’re here to help banks, businesses, and consumers around the world to make more sustainable choices.

“It’s our belief that to have the greatest impact at the greatest scale, we need to collaborate together. Now, with the guidance of our handpicked and massively talented board of advisors, we’re bringing some of the smartest minds in their fields to the table to work with us on creating impact across our business.”