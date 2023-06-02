Cathryn Carver, a NAB executive, has been named chair of the JBWere, part of NAB, board with effect from June 1 2023.

After being elected by Andrew Irvine, Carver will succeed Michael Saadie as chairman.

Greg Braddy and Maria Lykouras will continue to serve on the board.

Carver joins JBWere as chair with over 30 years of leadership expertise in a range of banking organisations.

In the bank’s corporate and institutional division, Carver currently holds the position of NAB executive for client coverage.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Cathryn. Cathryn is a respected leader at NAB and brings with her a wealth of experience in the financial services space,” said Irvine.

“Cathryn’s long history of leading world class teams, coupled with her extensive global knowledge makes her the ideal candidate for the role. We look forward to the diversity of thought and skills she will bring.”

Carver began working for NAB in 2016 as executive general manager of corporate and specialised banking.

Shortly after that, she became acting chief customer officer of corporate and institutional banking, a position that she held until she was given the opportunity to take on her present job.

She is senior financial executive with extensive experience in debt capital markets, corporate finance, and all of Australia’s main banks.

With her expertise in banking products and services, her professional focus has been on creating and delivering senior institutional client connections on a global basis.

In addition, Carver oversees NAB’s affordable housing council and serves on the chief executive women (CEW) and NAB ventures investment committees.

As a leader, Carver is passionate about helping others grow into more demanding leadership positions.

Diversity of talent, thought, and perspectives, in Carver’s view, is one of the most crucial components of creating an adaptive and sustainable organisation.