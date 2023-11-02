CohnReznick Capital’s newly launched name, rebrand and logo, which is centred around a “Carbon Lock-up” logo, highlight its 15-year history.
It also honours the company’s legacy and strengthens its resolve to finance sustainable energy in every aspect by underlining its knowledge of capital markets and sector technology.
Nick Knapp, partner, and senior managing director at CRC-IB commented: “As the broader industry has hit an inflection point, evolving beyond pure-play renewables to embrace emerging carbon reduction sectors, so too have we as a firm. The market-leading tax equity expertise that we have honed since inception makes us uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled investment banking solutions as the market evolves.”
“A truly transformative energy transition requires innovation in sustainable finance,” added Britta von Oesen, partner, and managing director at CRC-IB. “We are excited to move forward with this powerful new identity and drive continued growth for clients seeking investment banking solutions across the energy spectrum.”
With over 290 trades completed to date, CRC-IB has put 114GW of clean electrons into the grid at a $52bn total transaction value.
The formal name of the company is “Carbon Reduction Capital, LLC.”
Company collaborations
Furthermore, Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking (F-ISPB) and Man Group have finalised their deal for Asteria Investment Managers.
Man Group has taken a 51% interest in Asteria, a Geneva-based ESG-oriented asset manager, while F-ISPB retains the remaining 49%.
In addition, this is the first step in a partnership between F-ISPB and Man Group.
The focus will now be on boosting its offering with a number of technology-enabled alternative and long-only investment strategies.