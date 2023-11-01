Man Group has taken a 51% interest in Asteria, a Geneva-based ESG-oriented asset manager, while F-ISPB retains the remaining 49%.
In addition, this is the first step in a partnership between F-ISPB and Man Group. The focus will now be on boosting its offering with a number of technology-enabled alternative and long-only investment strategies.
The partnership intends to do this by merging Man Group’s expertise in bespoke portfolio solutions, the investment capabilities of Asteria, and the private banking experience of F-ISPB.
Tommaso Corcos, CEO and general manager of Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, said: “In an ever-evolving global financial landscape this partnership with an international asset manager will help us to support the discerning needs of our private banking clients and exemplifies our commitment to delivering unique investment solutions to our high-net-worth customers.”
Steven Desmyter, president at Man Group, added: “We’re excited about the possibilities this joint venture opens up. The F-ISPB team has exemplary local knowledge and we share its commitment to innovation and excellence. Working side-by-side puts us in a great position to generate a new set of relevant investment solutions for clients in Europe as we seek to address their varied performance, portfolio construction and risk management needs.”
Wealthtech Alpian and Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking entered into a strategic collaboration last year. The goal was to speed up the evolution of the digital wealth management offering at Fideuram-ISPB.
This follows Fidueram-ISPB’s CHF19m equity investment into Alpian.
In addition, the bank has identified Alpian as a strategic partner to advance its wealth management offerings which currently service 60,000 clients.
Alpian has knowledge in building mobile-first digital wealth management offerings that utilise cloud-based technology. The partnership should allow a product roadmap designed to enhance the experience of Fideuram-ISPB’s customers.