Wijaya will take over for Adrian Teng, who is departing the organisation at the end of the year.
Having more than 20 years of expertise, primarily in the financial services sector, Wijaya is a seasoned CFO.
He was head of financial strategy at United Overseas Bank before joining Clifford Capital Holdings.
Wijaya had a lengthy career in Standard Chartered Bank before joining UOB.
In his final position, he served as the chief financial officer for the ASEAN and South Asia cluster markets.
In his new role, he will report to CCH group CEO, Murli Maiya.
“I am delighted to have Herman join our group executive committee, as we seek to increase meaningfully the scale, impact and returns of our various businesses. Herman brings with him broad experience across the finance function and has an in-depth understanding of banking and treasury markets. I would like to express my thanks to Adrian for his contributions to the Group and wish him all the best in his next professional pursuit,” said Maiya.
With its headquarters in Singapore, the group was founded in 2012 with the backing of the Singaporean government to offer debt financing solutions to infrastructure and maritime enterprises and projects that have a connection to Singapore.
With a strong focus on sustainability and green finance, Clifford Capital Holdings seeks to establish an international platform for alternative asset management and financing that is associated with Singapore’s goals of becoming a financial hub.
