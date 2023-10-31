Sprague Von Stroh

Based in San Francisco, Von Stroh joins William Blair from the Credit Suisse Private Fund Group and will focus on West Coast investor coverage across primary, secondary, and co-investment advisory assignments.

She also draws on more than 19 years of private capital advisory experience. Before Credit Suisse, Von Stroh held investor relations roles with global private market firms such as Pantheon Ventures and Grosvenor Capital Management.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sprague to the team,” said Jerome Wallace and Brian Williams, co-heads of Private Capital Advisory at William Blair. “Sprague is widely regarded as one of the most talented people in our industry, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to work with her again at William Blair.”

“I am excited to be teaming up with my former colleagues to establish William Blair’s Private Capital Advisory practice,” Von Stroh said. “Together, we look forward to working with our clients to provide best-in-class advice and capital raising solutions.”

The Private Capital Advisory practice was founded in 2022 and today consists of over 30 professionals across four offices. The team is led by co-heads Mike Custar, Jerome Wallace, and Brian Williams; managing directors Matthew Flynn, Jeff Hypes, and Sprague Von Stroh; directors Gage Alpert, Hudson Collins, Quinn Kolberg, Tom Marking, Nick Ohler, Jake Stuiver, and Andrew Viehe, all of whom worked with one or more of the co-heads before joining William Blair.

