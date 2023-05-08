Previously, Lee worked as the Asia managed solutions specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

Citi Global Wealth Investments has hired Amanda Lee JP Morgan Private Bank to serve as the Asia Pacific head of third party manager solutions.

Operating out of Singapore, Lee will provide the firm’s third party mutual fund growth plan across its wealth operations in the region.

All mutual fund sales team members will report to Lee, while Lee herself will report to the firm’s global head of third party manager solutions Julie Koo.

Previously, Lee worked as the Asia managed solutions specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank.

She also served at the bank in investment marketing, as a mutual fund specialist, as well as in the role of a managed fixed-income specialist.

Besides, she had a seven-year stint at Eastspring Asset Management.

At Eastspring, she headed distribution sales for Malaysia and investment marketing and regional business development in Singapore, reported Fund Selector Asia.

Furthermore, Lee had stints at HSBC in Malaysia and Citi in Malaysia.

Citi had several leadership changes so far this year.

In March, the bank appointed Andy Sieg to lead its global wealth business.

Sieg previously was the president of Merrill Wealth Management.

The same month, the bank hired Greg Dalle from Credit Suisse Group as its co-head of industrials for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Citigroup also named Robert Way as its new investment banking head for the UK in March.