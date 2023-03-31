According to Bloomberg news, Citigroup Inc. appointed Greg Dalle from Credit Suisse Group AG as co-head of industrials for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Dalle will work alongside Jean-Baptiste Petard and Hubert Rybicki to head the unit, which is part of Citigroup’s banking, capital markets, and advising division, based on an internal document.

Having worked his whole career with Credit Suisse, he has more than twenty years of expertise, including his most recent position as global co-head of diversified industrials.

Dalle’s new responsibilities will include a focus on large-cap diversified industrials and industrial technology customers.

In line with a memo from Citigroup of New York, that operation “represents a significant proportion of the overall wallet and is an important opportunity for us to continue to grow our client business.’’

UBS finalised its acquisition and rescue of Credit Suisse earlier this month in an agreement arranged by the Swiss government, with the help of The Swiss National Bank (SNB).