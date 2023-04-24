Christian Bluhm has decided to continue in his post as group chief risk officer and member of the group executive board for the foreseeable future due to the anticipated acquisition of Credit Suisse.

As a result, the handover to Damian Vogel, which was initially set for May 1st, has been pushed back.

Vogel has been appointed group risk control head of integration.

In this role, he will be in charge of risk control integration operations and identifying the best practicable structure for the firm’s integrated group risk control function.

Group chief executive officer Sergio P. Ermotti said: “Having both senior risk leaders actively engaged will help ensure that we’re well prepared and appropriately set up in an area that is crucial for our future success. I want to thank Christian for his readiness to continue in his role as Group Chief Risk Officer and Damian for his significant efforts in leading our integration efforts and designing our future risk function.”

Following last month’s completion of UBS’s takeover and rescue of Credit Suisse with the assistance of the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

GlobalData has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for Q1 2023.

UBS has become the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial adviser in the region during Q1 2023 in terms of both value and volume.

UBS advised on nine deals worth $16.1bn

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “UBS was the only adviser that managed to surpass $10bn in total deal value in Q1 2023, outpacing its peers by a significant margin. In fact, the Switzerland-based investment bank was short of just one deal from touching double-digit deal volume.”

UBS Group AG, founded and headquartered in Switzerland, is a multinational investment bank and financial services firm.