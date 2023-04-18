GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for Q1 2023.

UBS has become the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial adviser in the region during Q1 2023 in terms of both value and volume.

UBS advised on nine deals worth $16.1bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “UBS was the only adviser that managed to surpass $10bn in total deal value in Q1 2023, outpacing its peers by a significant margin. In fact, the Switzerland-based investment bank was short of just one deal from touching double-digit deal volume.”

Based on GlobalData’s financial deals database, China International Capital Corp took the second place in the value table by advising on $3.6bn worth of deals, followed by Greenhill & Co. with $3.4bn, Jefferies with $1.9bn and Morgan Stanley with $1.7bn.

Index Capital secured the second spot in the volume table with five deals, followed by Huaxing Capital with five deals, Haoyue Capital with five deals and Jefferies with four deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.