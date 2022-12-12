The deal brings Choreo’s total AuM to nearly $14.8bn. Image by Credit Commerce from Pixabay

Choreo, a provider of investment advisory services in the US, has agreed to purchase GreerWalker Wealth, an affiliate of GreerWalker LLP, for an undisclosed sum.

GreerWalker Wealth is an SEC-registered investment advisor and serves HNW individuals and retirement plans with approximately $275m in asset under management.

It’s affiliate GreerWalker Corporate Finance offers exit planning and merger and acquisition services to complete the business life cycle.

With over 120 associates, the company is among the top 200 CPA firms in the US.

Choreo CEO Larry Miles said: “Partnering with GreerWalker is a special opportunity. Our firms have a strong philosophical alignment, shared CPA heritage and a complementary vision for future growth.”

The deal brings Choreo’s total AuM to nearly $14.8bn. The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is slated to conclude in the first quarter of 2023.

GreerWalker LLP managing partner John Norman said: “GreerWalker Wealth is thrilled to join Choreo and to expand access to technology and operations expertise that will help grow our business. We look forward to our ongoing strategic partnership with Choreo and to creating new opportunities for our wealth professionals and their clients.”

In January this year, private equity firm Parthenon Capital acquired RSM US Wealth Management from RSM US, a middle market-focused audit, tax and consulting firm.

Following the transaction, RSM US Wealth Management was renamed as Choreo. Apart from the acquisition, Choreo and GreerWalker Wealth have also decided to forge a strategic alliance to further fast-track the growth of their respective businesses.