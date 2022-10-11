Chase Buchanan Wealth Management opens new office in Spain

Canary Islands Wealth Management Services will be led by Adele Thomas. Credit: dominickvietor from Pixabay.

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management has opened a new office in Tenerife to expand its presence in Spain’s Canary Islands area.

Named Canary Islands Wealth Management Services, the new office is an addition to the company’s existing branch in Spain.

It will offer region-based financial advisory services and solutions to foreigners staying in Canary Islands.

The office will be led by the firm’s private client manager Adele Thomas.

In July this year, the wealth manager opened a new office in Javea, Spain, to serve the UK expats.

Apart from Spain, the company currently has offices in several other European nations, including Belgium, Malta and Portugal.

These offices strengthen Chase Buchanan’s global advisory business that also has presence in the US and Canada.

Thomas said: “Many of the larger outfits have now left the area, supporting their existing clients from mainland Spain, but we know that local advice and a personal service is as important as ever.”

Canary Islands Wealth Management Services will help expats with solutions to streamline their assets, create an estate management plan and examine their investment portfolio.

The office will also help making retirement plans and develop strategies for other major life events.

In addition, the office will offer customised tax related advices to its clients.

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management group CEO Lee Eldridge said: “The Canary Islands represents a further step for Chase Buchanan to provide local knowledge across the globe.

“Trusted advice made simple isn’t just a motto, but more of a mantra, and one we intend to deliver to new locations with local demand.”