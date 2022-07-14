Chase Buchanan sets up new office in Spain to serve UK expats

Wealth management firm Chase Buchanan has expanded its Spanish footprint with the opening of a new office in Javea.

The firm, which provides financial advice to British expatriates and foreign nationals living abroad, said that its new location will address the growing demand from UK nationals living abroad.

Javea office marks Chase Buchanan’s wealth management advice hub in Spain and eighth globally. The firm has offices and local advisers globally, including Cyprus, Malta, Portugal, the USA, Belgium, and Canada.

Nicole Sandler, who has over 15 years of experience in global financial service, will manage the Javea team.

Sandler is said to be a cross-border specialist with an understanding of the Spanish tax system and how it directly affects UK expatriates living in Spain. He has also been helping clients move to Spain and offering them an investment, retirement planning, tax and estate planning support.

Chase Buchanan Group chief executive Lee Eldridge said: “Spain has become an important country for us on the basis of simple demand. UK nationals now living in Spain are actively seeking reliable and trusted advice, which is one of Chase Buchanan’s core values.”

Sandler added: “I am delighted to be opening the new branch for Chase Buchanan in Valencia. This allows me the opportunity to continue advising expatriates and international professionals in a region I know and love.”

In February this year, Banque J. Safra Sarasin (Luxembourg) established a new branch in the Spanish capital of Madrid, in line with its plans to develop a presence in core European markets.