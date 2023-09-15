Source: Shutterstock

Adam Montanaro will join Montanaro Asset Management on 18 September 2023.

He will report to Mark Rogers, head of investments, and brings a wealth of experience.

Montanaro spent over a decade at Abrdn as an analyst and portfolio manager. More recently, he was an investment director at the firm.

He was also part of the portfolio construction team for abrdn’s flagship Emerging Markets “Long Term Quality” equity products, co-manager of the abrdn Emerging Markets Income Equity Fund and lead manager of a billion-pound EM segregated mandate.

In addition, he launched and ran a dedicated Israel Fund for the Japanese retail market.

Son of MAM’s founder Charles Montanaro, he began his career at PwC where he qualified as a chartered accountant.

Cedric Durant des Aulnois, CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome Adam to MAM. He joins at an exciting time for the business. Since launching the Montanaro Better World Fund in 2018, the company’s global franchise has gone from strength to strength. Most recently, MAM has been nominated for 4 different Sustainable Investment Awards by Investment Week. The addition of Adam cements MAM’s position as one of the best resourced investment teams in Global Small and MidCap.”

Speaking about his appointment, Adam Montanaro said: “I am thrilled to join such a talented, engaged and hungry team with so much success behind them and so much potential ahead. The quality growth investment philosophy I was imbued with at abrdn closely aligns with the philosophy at MAM and I look forward to contributing to the team.”