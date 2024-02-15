Within its thematic global equity team, Candriam made changes to management and strategic positions, highlighting their dedication to provide effective healthcare investing expertise.
As of 12 February 2024, Servaas Michielssens, PhD, CFA, has been named head of healthcare by Candriam. Michielssens will be in charge of Candriam’s healthcare offering rejoining the company after a 16-month tenure at a private equity firm.
He and co-manager Pierre Vaurice will oversee Candriam’s life care strategy together.
Michielssens has extensive experience and an established history in the healthcare sector, having previously operated as co-manager of Candriam’s biotechnology and cancer investment strategies.
Michielssens will be headquartered in Brussels.
Moreover, as of 19 February 2024, Linden Thomson, CFA, has been appointed senior fund manager to supervise Candriam’s investment strategies in the biotechnology industry, life care, and cancer research.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
As one of the earliest investment professionals in the biotechnology area, Thomson brings over two decades of industry experience to the table.
She joins from AXA Investment Managers, where she managed the firm’s biotech strategy and served as head of the healthcare franchise. Thomson will be stationed in London.
As Rudi Van den Eynde, the current head of thematic global equity, is ready to retire in Q1 2025, the new hires are in line with Candriam’s strategic succession strategy.
To help with this transition, Eynde will be co-head with Johan Van der Biest, who is currently deputy head of thematic global equity.
In addition, Biest will take over as head of thematic global equity upon Eynde’s retirement.
Over his 25 years at Candriam, Biest has made a substantial impact on the development and innovation of the company’s thematic platform.
With the goal of expanding Candriam’s thematic offering in accordance with its consumers and utilising the knowledge of its veteran experts, Biest will oversee a group of 21 investment specialists.
His obligations regarding fund management will remain unchanged. As deputy head of thematic global equity, he will not be replaced.
Nicolas Forest, CIO of Candriam, commented: “We warmly welcome Servaas and Linden to the team. Their proven expertise and track record will further reinforce our leading position in healthcare investing, and their decision to join Candriam highlights the strong capabilities and esteemed reputation Candriam has established in this space. Candriam has long been at the forefront of thematic investment driven by global megatrends, with a successful track record in healthcare for over 20 years.
“These strategic appointments and transitions ensure continuity, stability, and excellence in fund management across our thematic global equity team. I am confident that new leadership will significantly enhance our capabilities and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients in such an important space.”