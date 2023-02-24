Under the alliance, CAIS will include selected alternative investment funds into its marketplace. Credit: Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash.

Alternative investment platform CAIS has announced an alliance with Graham Capital Management to provide advisors with improved access to independent private wealth channel.

Graham is an alternative investment company that has around $17.9bn in assets under management.

Under the tie-up, CAIS will include selected alternative investment funds into its marketplace.

The partnership comes at a time when there is a growing demand among advisors for alternative multi-strategy funds, which saw positive returns last year.

Mercer has already carried out a third-party due diligence on the Graham fund that is currently listed by CAIS.

The fund will be offered to different registered investment advisors (RIAs) and independent broker-dealers (IBDs) who manage more than $3bn in assets, as part of the latest collaboration.

CAIS will also deliver its technology to these independent advisors.

Besides, Graham will be able to avail CAIS’ asset manager experience, which is a data-driven dashboard that offers product interest and investor pipeline from advisors through CAIS marketplace.

CAIS chief client and product development officer Brad Walker said: “The correlation between equities and bonds rose to a 27-year high in 2022.

“As investors seek out uncorrelated returns, portfolio diversification and a hedge against inflation, the modern three-dimensional portfolio – a 50/30/20 mix of stocks, bonds and alternatives – may be emerging as the new norm for independent advisors and their clients.

“Our partnership with Graham reflects CAIS’ commitment to providing the private wealth channel with quality alternative strategies and a more efficient means of accessing and managing these products.”

In September last year, CAIS unveiled a partnership with ARES Wealth Management Solutions (AWMS) to provide its customers with selected Ares Management (Ares) alternative investment plans.