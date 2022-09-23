CAIS teams up with Ares for alternatives investments solutions

CAIS, Ares partner on alternatives investments products. Credit: mohamed_hassan from Pixabay.

Alternative investment platform CAIS has forged an alliance with Ares Wealth Management Solutions (AWMS) to bring selected Ares Management (Ares) alternative investment plans to their clients.

As part of the tie-up, both the firms will target independent broker-dealers (IBDs) and registered investment advisors (RIAs).

CAIS, along with AWMS, will develop tailormade investment solutions to facilitate the movement of new assets and fresh business prospects for independent advisors.

With the partnership, AWMS will gain access to CAIS’ data-based dashboard, which is capable of measuring product interest across over 6,600 advisor firms and teams.

In addition, distribution and marketing for various Ares investment tools such as 40 Act funds and others will be improved under the alliance.

According to CAIS, most of the financial professionals are of the view that dearth of educational resources cause hindrance to private markets investing.

The latest partnership aims to address this issue by enabling AWMS to avail CAIS’ tech-driven education platform, CAIS IQ.

CAIS founder and CEO Matt Brown said: “Ares and AWMS share our goal of expanding alternative investments access to IBDs and RIAs, especially as performances in the public markets face greater scrutiny.

“The modern three-dimensional portfolio is here to stay, and we believe firms like Ares and AWMS, with their scale and commitment to the wealth management community, will play a strong role in bridging the gap between alternative investment managers and financial advisors.”

Last month, CAIS announced a collaboration with HilltopSecurities to offer additional access to alternative investment solutions to the latter’s financial advisers.