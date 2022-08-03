HilltopSecurities taps CAIS to bolster access to alternative investments

HilltopSecurities has partnered with alternative investment platform CAIS to expand access to alternative investment products for its financial adviser network.

The partnership will allow HilltopSecurities’ network of nearly 275 advisors and its affiliate broker-dealer, Momentum Independent Network to access a curated menu of funds offered by the CAIS platform.

The platform also provides independent due diligence for quality assurance, end-to-end transaction processing and automated reporting integrations.

As part of the tie-up, HilltopSecurities advisers will be onboarded to CAIS IQ, a tech-driven learning system designed to provide advisers with critical information about alternative investments.

HilltopSecurities head of Advisory Services and Products Robert Morales said: “By partnering with CAIS, we are better able to offer our advisors scalability, supervision, operations, and due diligence, all in one place.

“We’re excited to provide our advisors with access to a marketplace of products from a leading alternative investment platform that has served the wealth management community for over a decade.”

HilltopSecurities head of Wealth Management John Muschalek added that CAIS will be a critical partner for the firm as it looks to grow its wealth management business.

CAIS Product Development Officer Brad Walker said: “This relationship underscores the growing investor demand for exposure to new asset classes, and we are excited to provide a comprehensive offering that helps HilltopSecurities professionals expand their wealth management business.”

Last month, BNY Mellon’s Pershing added new updates to the CAIS platform to streamline alternative investing for financial advisers.