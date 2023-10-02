Andrew Leach, relationship manager for the North West of England, Hoare & Co.

The hire is a part of the the C Hoare larger goal to strengthen its regional footprint in the UK and grow its already strong position in the North West, with an emphasis on independent business owners and family-run enterprises.

Leach will collaborate closely with Simon King, a senior relationship manager who joined the bank in 2021, in his new position.

Furthermore, Leach was previously with NatWest, where he served as senior relationship manager for the West Midlands.

He formerly worked in private banking at Coutts and offers a wealth of expertise working with business owners as well as high net worth clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Rennie Hoare said:

“In the North West, we have developed strong customer relationships with the region’s dynamic entrepreneurs and family businesses. This has been enhanced by twinning the longstanding expertise of the bank with highly skilled local presence. Andrew will help up us extend this important work. With his appointment, and Simon’s established expertise, we continue to deepen our service for customers.”

The oldest privately held bank in the UK is C. Hoare & Co.

It was established in 1672 at the Sign of the Golden Bottle, and the Hoare family has owned it continuously for 12 generations.

Company collaborations

FusionIQ and 1-ClickTrade, which is owned by The Wealth Advisor, have established a cooperation.

The collaboration with 1-ClickTrade offers modern FusionIQ technology, which improves ETF marketing and asset management.

It intends to make advisers’ lives easier, fund managers broader in reach, and marketing efforts more efficient.

IQvestment is an algorithmic portfolio management software and research tool and provides investment portfolios.