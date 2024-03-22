Wealth firm Brooks Macdonald has appointed Alex Charalambous to the newly established position of head of wealth.
By restructuring its distribution and client-facing operations around its primary offerings of integrated wealth management for private customers and outsourced investment management to IFAs, Brooks Macdonald is signalling its growing focus on meeting the unique needs of its clients with the creation of this new post.
In order to support the group’s rapid development plan, Charalambous will oversee the advice-led unified wealth management product for private clients within the company.
He has advised high-net-worth individuals and families for over two decades and was formerly the global head of high net worth and co-head of private clients at Investec.
Having begun his career at JPMorgan, Charalambous was notably a managing director at Julius Baer Wealth Management.
Moreover, Charalambous will report to chief commercial officer, Robin Eggar, and will be located in London. He will begin his duties on 8 April 2024.
Eggar commented: “I am pleased to welcome Alex to Brooks Macdonald as Head of Wealth. His extensive experience and deep relationship network will bring a sharper commercial focus as we continue to grow our wealth business, centred on helping our clients meet their financial goals.”
“Brooks Macdonald is incredibly well-positioned to capture future growth opportunities in what is an exciting sector. I’m looking forward to joining the team to help take the firm’s already exceptional offering for private clients to the next level,” added Charalambous.
Furthermore, earlier last month, Brooks Macdonald named Michael Toolan, a senior portfolio director, as co-chief investment officer (CIO), together with Richard Larner, the head of research.
Larner and Toolan succeed Edward Park, whom they have collaborated extensively with in recent years as part of the firm’s long-term succession strategy.
These appointments highlight the firm’s dedication to consistency, which has been a significant factor in its accomplishments.