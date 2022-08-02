Broadridge opens regional headquarters in Singapore to serve APAC

Global fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions has opened its new office in Singapore, which will serve as the company’s headquarters for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Situated in Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD) at 30 Raffles Place, the new office is expected to further expand Broadridge’s business in APAC.

The company is also expected to hire new people, carry out investment and develop new solutions.

The new office currently employs a team that look after various divisions including product development, implementation and support as well as research, sales, marketing and finance.

Related Articles

Broadridge International president Samir Pandiri said: “To better serve clients in Asia on their digital transformation journeys and enable them to simplify their technology stacks to address cost pressures, inefficiencies and legacy systems Broadridge is investing heavily in the region to support our growing client base.

“To help clients respond quickly to market changes and leverage new technology to drive efficiencies we expanded our bench of senior leaders based in Singapore, as well as taking steps to quickly build on the operational and technological synergies presented from our acquisition of Itiviti.”

In May last year, Broadridge announced the closing of a deal to acquire fintech Itiviti, which offers trading and connectivity solutions to the capital markets.

With offices in 16 nations worldwide, Itiviti serves 24 investment banks as well as over 2,000 brokers, trading firms and asset managers across the globe.

Broadridge managing director and APAC head Ian Strudwick said: “We believe Singapore offers the perfect base to capture emerging opportunities present across the APAC region.

“We are witnessing more financial institutions pivot their focus meaningfully toward this region of the world to participate in the rapid expansion of the financial services industry.”