Bonhôte’s board of directors have appointed three members. Their varied backgrounds and abilities will further strengthen the bank’s commitment to sustainability, creativity, and social responsibility and also revitalise its strategy.

These appointments provide stability and provide the groundwork for further corporate growth.

Bonhôte’s board of directors is expanding significantly, following last year’s inclusion of Yves de Coulon, a notable Geneva-based property lawyer.

This year’s appointees include two women with substantial financial experience, while the third is a young biologist in his thirties.

Before taking on the role of chief country officer for China, Anne Marion-Bouchacourt, a chartered accountant by background, held the position of head of human resources for the entire Société Générale (SG) banking company.

Bouchacourt was the SG country head for Switzerland, headquartered in Zurich, until 1 January of this year. She presently serves on the boards of both the National Bank of Greece, and Ipsos, where she chairs the Remuneration Committees.

Secondly, strongly connected to Neuchâtel personally, Mme Valérie Patthey assumed the post of head of communications at Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV) before joining Merrill Lynch Bank (Suisse) SA as manager of marketing and communications and spokesperson.

Later, Patthey was named regional and international marketing manager at Julius Baer, and then she was hired by Pictet Wealth Management to fill the same position.

Moreover, Jean-Louis Berthoud is a trained biologist and an applied ecology researcher in Switzerland. His hire represents the union of tradition and innovation, offering a distinct scientific perspective that will bolster the bank’s commitment to sustainable development and financing.

Berthoud is a Milton Keynes University graduate, a research fellow at the University of Hohenheim, and is currently studying sustainable finance at the Chartered Banker Institute in Edinburgh. He has a broad understanding of multiculturalism and will also have the opportunity to play an important part in shaping Bonhôte’s sustainability strategy.

Jean Berthoud, chairman of the board of directors stated: “I’m delighted to welcome each of these new directors. Each one carries a specific vision, specific expertise and the technical knowledge that will be vital to our growth as a boutique wealth manager. I’m particularly pleased that my son Jean-Louis has been appointed to the Board as this will ensure continuity and help us steer a steady course for the future.”

“With the addition of these new members to our board of directors, we’re taking our development strategy seriously as we strive every day to build solid relationships with our clients, partnering with them on the basis of trust and peace of mind,” added Yves de Montmollin, chief executive officer.

“More so than ever, we want to offer personalised banking services tailored to the individual needs of each and every client.”

In January 2024, Bonhôte added names to its independent asset manager (IAM) line-up.

Nicolas Bader joins Bonhôte with a federal diploma in finance and investing from the Swiss Financial Analysts Association. He holds more than 30′ years experience in the banking sector, working for BCV, Cramer & Cie, and most recently, Credit Suisse.