BNY Mellon Wealth Management appoints new deposits head

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Brian Dlug as the new head of deposits to oversee its strategic approach for the development of banking products and product lines.

Dlug replaces Lynne Sawyer who has been appointed to the role of COO. Based in New York, he will report to BNY Mellon Wealth Management head of banking and lending Rick Calero.

Commenting on the appointment, Calero said: “Brian is a demonstrated leader in banking and brings more than 25 years of experience to the firm.

“With his expertise in product and cash management, lending support and business development, he is well suited to help grow our banking business and support our Active Wealth framework.”

Related

Before joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Dlug woked at Morgan Stanley for 12 years.

He most recently served as the bank’s executive director and head of Cash Management & Bank Accounts. In this role, Dlug focused on growing deposits through client engagement with Cash Management & Bank offerings.

Prior to that, he held several key positions at American Express, where he was focused on banking, marketing, business analysis and other global finance areas of expertise.

In May, BNY Mellon Wealth Management appointed Erica Lord as its new chief fiduciary officer to Joe Samulski, who is retiring from the firm.

Last week, BNY Mellon hired Goldman Sachs-veteran Dermot McDonogh as the new chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

The bank reported a 16% slide in its revenues in the second quarter of 2022.